Michael Kauffman Sells 7,500 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $111,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,766.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Kauffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Michael Kauffman sold 1,477 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $22,155.00.

Shares of KPTI opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 105.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $166,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

