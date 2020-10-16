Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to Underperform

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.92. Albemarle has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Albemarle by 199.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Albemarle by 8.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Albemarle by 106.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Albemarle by 9.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

