Insider Selling: Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) CFO Sells 49,020 Shares of Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,451,980.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,458,879.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ADM opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.90. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

