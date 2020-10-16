Juan R. Luciano Sells 57,424 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,871,774.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,516 shares in the company, valued at $27,381,275.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ADM opened at $49.94 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 194.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,810,000 after buying an additional 8,892,938 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 16.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,339,000 after buying an additional 762,538 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 166.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after buying an additional 477,868 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 27.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,414,000 after buying an additional 440,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at $14,397,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

