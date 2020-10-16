PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 788 Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 788 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,496,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,761,000 after purchasing an additional 205,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.28.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $308.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.09. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $312.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,581.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,931.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,127 shares of company stock worth $6,677,373. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.