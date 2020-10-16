2,890 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,214.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,636 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $346,000.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $79.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.63. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $88.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

