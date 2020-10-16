PFG Advisors Sells 234 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.