Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,160 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 214.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,503,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,555 shares of company stock worth $19,163,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. DA Davidson started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.07.

TDOC stock opened at $224.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.27 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.51.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

