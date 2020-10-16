6,075 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

