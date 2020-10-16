Brookstone Capital Management Has $326,000 Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in AFLAC by 1,144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AFLAC by 3,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

