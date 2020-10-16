VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 172.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,042.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 636.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.