Brookstone Capital Management Invests $296,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $281,022,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,690,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,521,000 after buying an additional 4,100,787 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,234,000. Stadion Money Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,950,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,255,000 after acquiring an additional 954,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $52.09 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

