8,049 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. Research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.4914 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

