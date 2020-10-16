Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,159,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,755,000 after buying an additional 1,154,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 36.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,961,000 after buying an additional 4,413,450 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 19.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,753,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,305,000 after buying an additional 1,404,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,645,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,959,000 after buying an additional 173,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. BofA Securities cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,131. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $37.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.