Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,142 shares of company stock worth $2,245,115 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $91.02 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average is $84.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

