Scotiabank Reiterates Underperform Rating for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. Fresnillo has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $18.11.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

