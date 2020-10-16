Lewis L. Bird III Sells 20,877 Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $417,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HOME opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.99. At Home Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOME. BofA Securities upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in At Home Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in At Home Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in At Home Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in At Home Group during the second quarter worth $99,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

