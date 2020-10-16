Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,437 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,680,165,000 after buying an additional 6,577,482 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,402,875,000 after buying an additional 13,963,363 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $547,290,000 after buying an additional 6,324,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,190,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $452,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $67,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $200,220 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.51.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

