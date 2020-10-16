CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $3,805,027.50 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $3,805,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Friday, October 9th, George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.22, for a total value of $31,485,100.86.

On Monday, September 21st, George Kurtz sold 58,088 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $7,607,204.48.

On Wednesday, September 9th, George Kurtz sold 212,076 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $27,037,569.24.

On Tuesday, September 1st, George Kurtz sold 37,426 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $4,670,016.28.

On Monday, August 10th, George Kurtz sold 205,833 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $20,317,775.43.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $145.36 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $153.90. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.97 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 81.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.