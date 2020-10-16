Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $228,029.90 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $228,029.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $113.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its 200-day moving average is $88.64.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.