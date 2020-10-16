RFG Advisory LLC Sells 320 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $102.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.00. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $104.29.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

