Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

