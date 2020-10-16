Brookstone Capital Management Has $453,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JD.com were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 27.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of JD.com to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of JD opened at $80.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

