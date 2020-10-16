RFG Advisory LLC Has $113,000 Holdings in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 49.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,820 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Daseke by 167.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 156,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Daseke by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSKE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

DSKE stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.34. Daseke Inc has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.15 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Daseke Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

