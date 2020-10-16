RFG Advisory LLC Buys 786 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 70.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 56,527 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 105.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 49,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

