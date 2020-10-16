RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,325,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after buying an additional 35,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,074 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 496,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 107.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,235 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $350,350.00. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

