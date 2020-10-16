iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

