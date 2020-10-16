Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.65.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at $32,290,894.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $240.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $61.68 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

