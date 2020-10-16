RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,653 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 29,422 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 77,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,311,000 after buying an additional 307,049 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $19.35 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59.

