eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.84

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 3482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on eGain in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $563.01 million, a PE ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.81.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that eGain Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,802.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,659 shares of company stock worth $1,084,822. 35.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of eGain by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

RFG Advisory LLC Sells 320 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF
RFG Advisory LLC Sells 320 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF
Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF
Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF
Brookstone Capital Management Has $453,000 Position in JD.com, Inc.
Brookstone Capital Management Has $453,000 Position in JD.com, Inc.
RFG Advisory LLC Has $113,000 Holdings in Daseke Inc
RFG Advisory LLC Has $113,000 Holdings in Daseke Inc
RFG Advisory LLC Buys 786 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc
RFG Advisory LLC Buys 786 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc
RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report