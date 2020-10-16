eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.84

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 3482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on eGain in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Get eGain alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $563.01 million, a PE ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.81.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that eGain Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,802.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,659 shares of company stock worth $1,084,822. 35.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of eGain by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.