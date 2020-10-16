The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.77

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $61.77, with a volume of 1473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,568.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,753.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,914,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,795,637. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.