Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Shares Gap Down to $41.00

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Shares of Allied Minds PLC (LON:ALM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.00, but opened at $39.85. Allied Minds shares last traded at $40.20, with a volume of 73,689 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.89.

Allied Minds Company Profile (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

