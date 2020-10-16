RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 152,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67,469 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,867,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of EDV opened at $163.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.16 and a 200 day moving average of $167.71. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $129.82 and a twelve month high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.