RFG Advisory LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 899 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.64.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at $49,409,788.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total value of $5,556,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $396.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.00 and a 52 week high of $399.26.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

