Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,760 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 73,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ET stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.56. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

