Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,062,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,132,000 after purchasing an additional 147,834 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,850,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,178,000 after purchasing an additional 581,168 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,288,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,907 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,940,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,577,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.53.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.31 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

