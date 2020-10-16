Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 102.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $231.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.64. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $156.17 and a 12-month high of $236.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.