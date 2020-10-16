Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,730 TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after buying an additional 7,726,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $961,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 100.72, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

