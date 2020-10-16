iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 88,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 118,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $126.29 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $127.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.70.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.