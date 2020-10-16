Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

