Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,243 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.