CX Institutional Decreases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

CX Institutional decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $202.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $205.20. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

