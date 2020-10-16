CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 217 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

IXN opened at $273.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.94. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.91 and a fifty-two week high of $283.39.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

