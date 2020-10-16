CX Institutional Sells 105,253 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105,253 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 44,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

