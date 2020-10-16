CX Institutional Buys New Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Franco Nevada by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV opened at $140.43 on Friday. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.38, a P/E/G ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.69.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

