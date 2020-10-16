Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 65.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.47.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $235.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

