Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4,487.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.08.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,668 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,047 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $238.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $240.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

