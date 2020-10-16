CX Institutional Purchases New Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 122.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 462.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $22.59 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

