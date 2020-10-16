CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CX Institutional raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in CarMax were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 157.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $24,864,292.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 466,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,553,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 5,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $555,669.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,292 shares of company stock valued at $30,201,133. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

