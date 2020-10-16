Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 617.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $90.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,147,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $10,289,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

